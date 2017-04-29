Irish Water may return Loughrea land for recreational use

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water says it’d be happy to consider returning almost 3 hectares of land in Loughrea to the County Council for recreational use.

However, the proposal would not come to fruition until at least 2019.

Councillor Shane Donnellan says the land near the Knockanima treatment plant in Loughrea was transferred to Irish Water in 2015.

However, he says the land should be used to extend the existing walk and cycle way along the lake road.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Irish Water says once Loughrea is connected to the Tuam water network, the Knockanima plant will be decommissioned.

The utility says once that’s done in 2019, it’d look favourably on any proposal to return the land to the council for recreational use.