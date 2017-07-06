Irish Water lifts boil notice for Kilkerrin Moylough supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The boil water notice for the public water supply in Kilkerrin – Moylough has been lifted.

Group schemes were also affected by the notice – these included Lecarrow/Cooloo, Elmhill, Mullaghmore, Shankill and Fartown.

The restriction was implemented last Wednesday following advice from the HSE, as persistent rain had caused a deterioration in the raw water source.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Irish Water says customers can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking and food preparation.

The notification follows a series of tests.