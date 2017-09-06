15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Irish Water to install new infrastructure on Inis Oírr

By GBFM News
September 6, 2017

Time posted: 11:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has been given approval for new water storage tanks on the Aran Island of Inis Oírr.

The county council has granted planning permission to the utility for an elevated raw water storage tank and two chemical storage units and other works.

They have imposed 6 planning conditions on the grant of permission.

One condition states that before the development begins to install new tanks, Irish Water must submit updated plans and manufacturer’s brochures to detail the proposed finished materials.

This is to safeguard the visual amenity of the area on Inis Oírr.

Also the local authority says mitigating measures must be undertaken during construction to ensure nearby European sites are protected.

Irish Water is also progressing an application for water reservoir infrastructure on Inis Meáin.

A decision on that application is due in the coming months.

