Irish Water to impose water restrictions on Inis Oirr from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is to impose water restrictions on Inis Oirr from tomorrow.

The utility says it’s due to unseasonably dry weather conditions resulting in historically low water levels on the island for this time of year.

Irish Water is asking people living on the Aran Islands to conserve water for the forseeable future as it imposes water restrictions on Inis Oírr.

Water restrictions will be imposed on Inis Oírr from tomorrow and will be in place from 11 at night until 7 in the morning on a daily basis.

There are no planned restrictions in place for Inis Mór or Inis Meáin, although people living on the two larger islands are urged to conserve water.

The restrictions on Inis Oirr come as Irish Water has issued a major water conservation notice for North Galway for similar reasons.

However, Inis Oirr remains the only location in the county where actual restrictions on water use are to be introduced.