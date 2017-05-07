15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Country Crossroads

Country Crossroads

aran islands

Irish Water to impose water restrictions on Inis Oirr from tomorrow

By GBFM News
May 7, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is to impose water restrictions on Inis Oirr from tomorrow.

The utility says it’s due to unseasonably dry weather conditions resulting in historically low water levels on the island for this time of year.

Irish Water is asking people living on the Aran Islands to conserve water for the forseeable future as it imposes water restrictions on Inis Oírr.

Water restrictions will be imposed on Inis Oírr from tomorrow and will be in place from 11 at night until 7 in the morning on a daily basis.

There are no planned restrictions in place for Inis Mór or Inis Meáin, although people living on the two larger islands are urged to conserve water.

The restrictions on Inis Oirr come as Irish Water has issued a major water conservation notice for North Galway for similar reasons.

However, Inis Oirr remains the only location in the county where actual restrictions on water use are to be introduced.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
90 percent drop in elective procedures at Portiuncula
Win some amazing vouchers with Oranmore Enterprise Town on Molly in the Morning
gbfm-news-portiuncla-hospital
May 7, 2017
90 percent drop in elective procedures at Portiuncula
An-Garda-Siochana
May 7, 2017
Temporary number for Loughrea Garda Station due to network fault
gbfm-news-ambulance
May 7, 2017
Connemara ambulance group expresses disappointment with Health Minister

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
sport-ireland-logo
May 5, 2017
Minister O’Donovan Announces €5.92m Investment For Local Sports Partnership Network
Galway-GAA
May 5, 2017
Galway Junior Team To Face Leitrim Named
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK