Irish Water gives assurance on Inis Meain water supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is reassuring residents on Inis Meáin that the water is safe for human consumption.

It follows recent concerns that the water was not suitable for drinking due to elevated levels of THMs.

In a statement, Irish Water says it can confirm that the drinking water supply on Inis Meáin is currently safe to drink.

It acknowledges that while there are sporadic THM issues with the island’s water supply, the supply has passed all microbiological tests.

It further says a permanent solution to ensure that THM levels remain within safe levels into the future is due to be completed by December 2017.

Meanwhile, a pilot project which involves installing extra carbon filters to remove organic material which leads to the formation of THMs is expected to wrap up in the coming weeks.

According to the HSE, THMs – or Trihalomethanes – may be formed when chlorine used to ensure safe drinking water reacts with high levels of organic material such as vegetation.

However, it adds that the benefits of using chlorine to treat drinking water are much greater than any possible health risks from THMs.

Irish Water says it is committed to reducing the number of schemes nationwide at risk from THMs to zero by 2021.