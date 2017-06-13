Irish Water eases restrictions on Inis Oirr

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is further reducing water restrictions on the Aran Islands.

Last Friday, the water authority reduced the overnight restrictions on Inis Mór following a period of rainfall.

Water is turned off on the largest Aran Island from 11p.m to 7a.m daily.

However, following more rainfall over the weekend, restrictions on Inis Oírr, which have been in place for more than 6 weeks, have also been reduced to 11p.m to 7a.m from the previous period of 9pm to 8a.m.

All Aran Islanders are still being urged to conserve water as another period of dry weather is forecast.

Water tankers have been deployed to Inis Oírr to ensure there is a public drinking water supply available.