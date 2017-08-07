Irish Water criticised over handling of Knocknacarra water outages

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water is coming under fire after thousands of Knocknacarra residents were left in the dark over a major water disruption in the area.

Councillor Niall McNeilis says very little effort was made to warn residents of the planned disruption, which left the area without water from early morning yesterday.

The outages were due to repair works being carried out on a water pipe in Kingston – but many locals were unaware of the planned disruption.

Councillor McNeilis claims the situation is just the latest in a string of communication disasters and shows a clear need for an assessment of how Irish Water delivers customer updates in future.

Labour Councillor McNeilis says the situation yesterday was handled extremely badly.

Councillor McNeilis says it’s not the first time Irish Water has failed to communicate with residents and businesses in the city.