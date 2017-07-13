Irish Water in bid to find permanent solution to Aran Island water shortages

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Water has submitted a number of planning applications to Galway County Council for the construction of water reservoirs on Inis Oírr and Inis Meáin

It follows another summer of water conservation notices and water restrictions on the islands due to low rainfall over the winter months.

Irish Water has submitted a number of planning applications to the council for the construction of water reservoirs on the two smaller Aran islands to help ensure a continuous and plentiful supply of water year-round.

The project would see the construction of three new water storage tanks on Inis Oírr and two new tanks on Inis Meáin .

Irish Water spokesperson Sean Corrigan says the tanks would allow water to be collected during the winter months.