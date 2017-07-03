15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Irish Water awaits test results as boil notice continues in Kilkerrin Moylough

By GBFM News
July 3, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped water testing results will be available early this week after the public water supplyfor Kilkerrin – Moylough was placed on a boil notice last week.

It followed advice from the Health Service Executive.

The boil water notice was implemented last Thursday by the county council and Irish Water as persistent rain had caused a deterioration in the raw water source.

Group schemes are also affected by the notice – these include Lecarrow/Cooloo, Elmhill, Mullaghmore, Shankill and Fartown.

Over 15 hundred households are affected and Irish Water says it’s working to ensure a safe supply of water is restored.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the utility says the notice remains in place as it awaits test results early this week.

In the meantime, water users are directed to boil water before drinking, preparing foods such as salads, brushing teeth and making ice.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Team USA Swimming CEO to cross the bay
July 3, 2017
HSE to further develop off-site parking for UHG visitors and staff
July 3, 2017
One of Jobstown accused to address public meeting in city
July 3, 2017
Inland Fisheries Ireland to carry out survey at Owenriff river

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 3, 2017
Team USA Swimming CEO to cross the bay
July 3, 2017
Galway Races Officially Launched with New Additions…
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK