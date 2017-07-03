Irish Water awaits test results as boil notice continues in Kilkerrin Moylough

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped water testing results will be available early this week after the public water supplyfor Kilkerrin – Moylough was placed on a boil notice last week.

It followed advice from the Health Service Executive.

The boil water notice was implemented last Thursday by the county council and Irish Water as persistent rain had caused a deterioration in the raw water source.

Group schemes are also affected by the notice – these include Lecarrow/Cooloo, Elmhill, Mullaghmore, Shankill and Fartown.

Over 15 hundred households are affected and Irish Water says it’s working to ensure a safe supply of water is restored.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the utility says the notice remains in place as it awaits test results early this week.

In the meantime, water users are directed to boil water before drinking, preparing foods such as salads, brushing teeth and making ice.