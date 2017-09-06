The Irish Village Dubai have vacancies for waiter/waitress

Vacancies exist at The Irish Village, Dubai for waiter/waitress positions for a 2 year contract. Flights, accommodation, medical

insurance, and transport to work is all paid for. Must be over 21 years of age and previous 1 years experience in a

bar/restaurant/customer service hospitality field is required. Interviews starting shortly and work will commence on October 1st 2017.

Forward CV to

[email protected].

