Vacancies exist at The Irish Village, Dubai for waiter/waitress positions for a 2 year contract. Flights, accommodation, medical
insurance, and transport to work is all paid for. Must be over 21 years of age and previous 1 years experience in a
bar/restaurant/customer service hospitality field is required. Interviews starting shortly and work will commence on October 1st 2017.
Forward CV to
[email protected].
The Irish Village Dubai have vacancies for waiter/waitress
September 6, 2017
