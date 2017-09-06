15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

The Irish Village Dubai have vacancies for waiter/waitress

By Damian Burke
September 6, 2017

Time posted: 2:57 pm

Vacancies exist at The Irish Village, Dubai for waiter/waitress positions for a 2 year contract.  Flights, accommodation, medical
insurance, and transport to work is all paid for.  Must be over 21 years of age and previous 1 years experience in a
bar/restaurant/customer service hospitality field is required.  Interviews starting shortly and work will commence on October 1st 2017.
Forward CV to
[email protected].

print
jobspot
Bluebird Care Open Recruitment & Training Day takes place next Wednesday
September 6, 2017
Bluebird Care Open Recruitment & Training Day takes place next Wednesday
September 6, 2017
School Bus Drivers wanted
September 6, 2017
PSV Driver required