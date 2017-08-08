Irish Team Named For World Cup Opener

Claire Molloy will captain Ireland from openside flanker in their Women’s Rugby World Cup opener against Australia at UCD tomorrow.
Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Ailis Egan form the front-row with Marie-Louise Reilly and Paula Fitzpatrick the locks.
Ashleigh Baxter and Heather O’Brien join Molloy in the back-row.
Larissa Muldoon and Nora Stapleton are the half-backs with Jenny Murphy and Sene Naoupu in midfield.
Alison Miller and Eimear Considine are on the wings with Hannah Tyrrell selected to start at full-back.
2015 World Player of the Year nominee Sophie Spence is among the replacements.
Ireland Women’s Team to play Australia
15. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
12. Sene Naoupu (Harlequins FC)
11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere RFC/Connacht)
10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
9. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)
1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
4. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)
5. Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
6. Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke RFC/Ulster)
7. Claire Molloy (Bristol RFC/Connacht) Captain
8. Heather O’Brien (Highfield RFC/Munster)
16. Leah Lyons (Highfield RFC/Munster)
17. Ruth O’Reilly (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
18. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
19. Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
20. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
22. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
23. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)