15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Irish Team Named For World Cup Opener

By Sport GBFM
August 8, 2017

Time posted: 3:32 pm

Claire Molloy will captain Ireland from openside flanker in their Women’s Rugby World Cup opener against Australia at UCD tomorrow.

Lindsay Peat, Cliodhna Moloney and Ailis Egan form the front-row with Marie-Louise Reilly and Paula Fitzpatrick the locks.

Ashleigh Baxter and Heather O’Brien join Molloy in the back-row.

Larissa Muldoon and Nora Stapleton are the half-backs with Jenny Murphy and Sene Naoupu in midfield.

Alison Miller and Eimear Considine are on the wings with Hannah Tyrrell selected to start at full-back.

2015 World Player of the Year nominee Sophie Spence is among the replacements.

 

Ireland Women’s Team to play Australia

15. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
12. Sene Naoupu (Harlequins FC)
11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere RFC/Connacht)
10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
9. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)
1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)
3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
4. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster)
5. Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
6. Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke RFC/Ulster)
7. Claire Molloy (Bristol RFC/Connacht) Captain
8. Heather O’Brien (Highfield RFC/Munster)

16. Leah Lyons (Highfield RFC/Munster)
17. Ruth O’Reilly (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
18. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)
19. Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)
20. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)
22. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)
23. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

print
Sport
Newly ordained priest to be new NUI Galway chaplain
Minister urged to act following concerns over Galway Roscommon foster services
August 8, 2017
Details confirmed for 2017 International Rules Series
August 8, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
August 8, 2017
Galway Clinic Streets Of Galway Next Saturday

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 8, 2017
UGH and Waterford University Hospital have country’s longest waiting lists
August 8, 2017
Galway student bodies slam opposition to provision of new student accommodation

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline