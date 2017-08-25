15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Irish Rugby Team Named For Womens 7th/8th Place Playoff

By Sport GBFM
August 25, 2017

Time posted: 2:54 pm

Captain Claire Molloy and centre Jenny Murphy have been ruled out of tomorrow’s 7th/8th-place play-off at the Women’s Rugby World Cup.
Paula Fitzpatrick skippers the side from a back-row that includes Ciara Griffin at 7 and Heather O’Brien at Number 8.
Nora Stapleton wins her 50th cap at out-half while there’s a new-look midfield of Jeamie Deacon and Katie Fitzhenry.  Connacht is represented by Alison Miller on the wing while Cliodhna Moloney from Kilconly has been named at hooker and Ciara Cooney from Bullaun is named in the second row. Ciara O’Connor and Mairead Coyne from Galwegians are named in the replacements.

IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v Wales, 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup – 7th-8th Place Play-Off, Kingspan Stadium, Saturday, August 26, kick-off 2pm):

15. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
14. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)
13. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)
12. Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock/Leinster)
11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)
10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
9. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)
2. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster)
3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
4. Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/Leinster)
5. Marie Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
6. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s/Leinster) (capt)
7. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
8. Heather O’Brien (Highfield/Munster)

Replacements:

16. Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)
17. Ilse van Staden (Cooke/Ulster)
18. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/Connacht)
19. Sophie Spence (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
20. Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/Ulster)
21. Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/Ulster)
22. Sene Naoupu (Harlequins)
23. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians/Connacht)

