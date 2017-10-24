Irish rugby star Kieran Marmion will join hundreds of minis in Galway Corinthians RFC

This Saturday, October 28th, boys and girls from 10 rugby clubs from across Galway will descend on Galway Corinthians RFC to take part in the second Aviva Mini Rugby Festival of the season. Joining the Festival will be Connacht and Ireland player Kieran Marmion to share his expert knowledge with the young hopefuls.

The Festival gives teams a chance to develop their skills as they plan in a fun and non-competitive environment. Each of the minis on the day will receive a special medal, and a certificate signed by Ireland rugby stars.

After the success of the opening festival in Ulster earlier this month, the event now moves across the country and will see hundreds of young rugby players participate throughout the season. One Festival will take place in each province, before the National Aviva Mini Rugby Festival takes place at the Aviva Stadium in May 2018.

As an enthusiastic supporter of grassroots sports, Aviva will be running a host of activities this season in conjunction with the hugely popular Mini Rugby Festivals. This will include a Pop-Up Festival and competitions on social media for clubs to win training equipment. In addition, Aviva will be giving a selection of clubs a once in a lifetime opportunity to play at half time during the Ireland v Fiji game which takes place in November at Aviva Stadium. To see how your club can get involved go to www.aviva.ie/minirugby.

Mark Russell, Aviva Sponsorship Manager, said; “The Aviva Mini Rugby Festivals have gone from strength to strength in recent years. With a festival in each province, it now easier for clubs to get involved and it shows the growing appeal of rugby from a young age. We are delighted to support the IRFU with this initiative, and who knows, we might see the next Tommy Bowe, Rory Best or Jenny Murphy at one of our Mini Rugby Festivals.”

Eoin Hogan, IRFU Age Grade Manager, said; “Many of our current international stars began playing Mini Rugby, and it continues to be the perfect introduction to the sport for girls and boys. With the support of Aviva, these festivals ensure a memorable experience for many youngsters across the country which we hope will just be the start of their involvement in the sport for many years to come.”

For more information on the Aviva Mini Rugby Provincial Festivals then log on to www.irishrugby.ie/avivaminis or email [email protected]

Teams taking part in Connacht Aviva Mini Rugby Festival include:

An Ghaeltacht RFC Ballina RFC Buccaneers RFC Carrick on Shannon RFC Claremorris Colts RFC Galway Corinthians R.F.C Corrib RFC Creggs RFC Galway Bay Rugby Club Galwegians RFC Gort RFC Loughrea Rugby Club Monivea RFC Portumna RFC Sligo RFC