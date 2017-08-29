Irish Rail warns that Ennis to Athenry route may be closed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Irish Rail is warning potential pay rises could force it into bankruptcy and routes such as Ennis to Athenry could be closed.

Unions want an extra 3.75 per cent but the transport company has told the Labour Court it’s in a ‘perilous financial situation’ and may need to cut four routes to stay afloat.

Routes in the firing line include Limerick to Ballybrophy and Limerick Junction to Waterford aswell as Gorey to Rosslare.

According to Irish Rail, shutting the Ennis to Athenry route would raise 2.8 million euro.

It’s still unclear what exactly will happen but Irish Rail says one thing is certain – forcing it to up its wage bill would result in ‘immediate financial crisis’.

Corporate Communications Manager with Irish Rail, Barry Kenny, says the company hopes it can resolve the pay issue.