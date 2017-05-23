Irish Eventing team named for Tattersalls Nations Cup

Irish Eventing Team Manager Sally Corscadden has named her team for next weeks’ FEI Eventing Nations Cup which takes place at Tattersalls International Horse Trials and Country Fair in Co Meath.

A host of the world’s top Eventing horses and riders are set to line-out at Tattersalls, as they compete in the equestrian triathlon of Dressage, Cross Country and Show Jumping. Along with a Country Fair and Shopping Village, Tatts features a wide range of Eventing competitions, including the Irish leg of the FEI Nations Cup series, which takes place at 10 venues around the globe.

The Irish team for Tattersalls Nations Cup is as follows:

Cork’s Austin O’Connor with Balham Houdini (ISH) – owned by Austin O’ Connor & Kate Jarvey

Galway’s Cathal Daniels with OLS Back Chat (ISH)(TIH) – owned by Michelle Nelson

Meath’s Sarah Ennis with Horseware Stellor Rebound (ISH) – owned by Horseware Products LTD, Niki Potterton and Orla Ennis

Carlow’s Sam Watson with Imperial Sky (ISH) (TIH) – Hannagh Bailey & Cathy Byrne

Team Manager Sally Corscadden said:

“We are very much looking forward to our first Nations Cup competition at the prestigious Tattersalls venue. It has been a great start for the senior riders this season at Belton, Badminton and Chatsworth with very competitive performances in all three phases. Our aim is to keep building on this and have gone for a balance of experience and development of new combinations with this team.

Mark Kyle with his Olympic horse Jemilla, had made himself available for selection, but unfortunately Mark suffered a fracture of his ankle on Cross Country at Chatsworth CIC3*. We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Tattersalls International Horse Trials and Country Fair gets underway next Wednesday May 24th, with five days of competition concluding on Sunday May 4th.

