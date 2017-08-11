Irish Basketball Head Coach To Visit Galway

Irish Basketball Senior Men’s Head Coach Pete Strickland will be in Galway over the weekend and will be working with a select group of the Irish senior men’s Basketball panel including local Galway born Irish players Cian Nihill and Paul Freeman. The Irish team are being hosted by St Mary’s College, Galway over the weekend and are using their extensive sporting facilities. The Irish panel players will play pick up games versus two top American NCAA teams who are on an Irish tour.

The first game is on Saturday 12th versus the highly fancied NCAA Division 1 team Charleston College at 7.30pm in St. Mary’s gym and the second game is on Monday 14th versus Dickinson College who are an NCAA Division 3 team at 7.15pm also in St. Mary’s College gym. The games are open to the public.

There will be a free open session to watch Pete Strickland work with his players on Sunday morning in St. Mary’s College gym for any sports coaches of any code who would like to attend from 12:00 to 14:30pm. Coach Strickland will take a question and answer session with any coaches present after the session. Why not come along to meet and learn from a coach who has 25 years experience working with NCAA College Basketball at the highest levels in the USA.