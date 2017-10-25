15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

IRFU Release Statement On Women’s Rugby

By Sport GBFM
October 25, 2017

Time posted: 12:15 pm

print
Sport
Connacht Rugby to install additional temporary terracing for Munster clash
October 25, 2017
Connacht Rugby to install additional temporary terracing for Munster clash
October 25, 2017
FAI Junior Cup 4th Round Draw
October 24, 2017
Gabriel Dossen Guarenteed At Least Bronze At European Youth Championships

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

October 25, 2017
Former peace process advisor to debate neutrality at NUIG event
October 25, 2017
Public representatives slammed over state of UHG Emergency Department

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline