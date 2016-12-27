15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ireland’s oldest citizen passes away in An Cheathrú Rua

By GBFM News
December 27, 2016

Time posted: 1:56 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ireland’s oldest citizen has passed away at the age of 108 in her native An Cheathrú Rua.

The Irish Times reports that Sarah Clancy passed away peacefully, at her home in Sruthán this morning.

Sarah Treasa Clancy emigrated to Boston in the 1930s where she lived for 50 years and continued to speak her native gaeilge with her sister Anne who moved with her.

She worked as a maid and a cook in the States where she had meticulous attention to detail.

Sarah returned to her native Connemara in 1988 when her sister Anne passed away.

She babysat many of her grandchildren until the age of 95.

She passed away peacefully in her sleep this morning at her home in Sruthán. R.I.P

