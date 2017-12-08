15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ireland’s first family bereavement room opens at UHG

By GBFM News
December 8, 2017

Time posted: 11:30 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new family bereavement room, the first of its kind in Ireland, has been opened at UHG.

The facility is for patients and families using the maternity services at the hospital.

Seomra Ciúin features a single en-suite room to provide a protected area for women who are grieving following an early miscarriage.

Seomra Ciúin will also provide a dedicated space for patients who are approaching the end of life.

The room is a fully equipped clinical space but the design ensures that it is physically and aesthetically comforting for patients and their families.

