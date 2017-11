Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ireland’s 108th Supermacs outlet has been officially opened in Headford today.

The eatery is based at Monaghan’s of Headford, and was officially opened by Phyllis Monaghan this afternoon.

The restaurant has created 20 new jobs in the town.

A family fun day will take place at Monaghan’s from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday.