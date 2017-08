Galway face Tipperary in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final on Sunday in Croke Park.

The Tribesmen come into this game after winning the Leinster Senior Hurling Final while Tipperary defeated Clare in the Quarter Final in Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

Galway Goalkeeper Colm Callinan spoke to Sean Walsh

Throw in on Sunday is at 4pm preceded by the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final between Galway and Kilkenny at 2pm.