Molly in the Morning

Molly in the Morning

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Conor Cooney

By Sport GBFM
August 29, 2017

Time posted: 7:00 am

Next Sunday is D-Day for The Galway Senior And Minor Hurling Teams as they feature on All-Ireland Sunday

The Minor Final between Galway and Cork throws in at 1.15 followed by the Senior Final between Galway and Waterford at 3.30

We continue our build up by hearing from one of the stars of the summer in Conor Cooney

He spoke to Niall Canavan

 

All-Ireland Hurling Final Sunday….

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior ChampionshipFinal

Gaillimh v Port Láirge, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 3.30

 

 

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor ChampionshipFinal

Corcaigh v Gaillimh, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 1.15

