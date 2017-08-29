All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Conor Cooney

Next Sunday is D-Day for The Galway Senior And Minor Hurling Teams as they feature on All-Ireland Sunday
The Minor Final between Galway and Cork throws in at 1.15 followed by the Senior Final between Galway and Waterford at 3.30
We continue our build up by hearing from one of the stars of the summer in Conor Cooney
He spoke to Niall Canavan
All-Ireland Hurling Final Sunday….
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior ChampionshipFinal
Gaillimh v Port Láirge, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 3.30
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor ChampionshipFinal
Corcaigh v Gaillimh, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 1.15