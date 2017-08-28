15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Morning

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Colm Callinan

By Sport GBFM
August 28, 2017

Time posted: 7:34 am

Next Sunday is D-Day for The Galway Senior And Minor Hurling Teams as they feature on All-Ireland Sunday

The Minor Final between Galway and Cork throws in at 1.15 followed by the Senior Final between Galway and Waterford at 3.30

This week we hear from both minor and senior camps starting with Galway Senior Goalkeeper Colm Callinan

He spoke to Sean Walsh

 

All-Ireland Hurling Final Sunday….

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior ChampionshipFinal

Gaillimh v Port Láirge, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 3.30

 

 

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor ChampionshipFinal

Corcaigh v Gaillimh, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 1.15

Optional Headline