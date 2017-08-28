All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Colm Callinan

Next Sunday is D-Day for The Galway Senior And Minor Hurling Teams as they feature on All-Ireland Sunday
The Minor Final between Galway and Cork throws in at 1.15 followed by the Senior Final between Galway and Waterford at 3.30
This week we hear from both minor and senior camps starting with Galway Senior Goalkeeper Colm Callinan
He spoke to Sean Walsh
All-Ireland Hurling Final Sunday….
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior ChampionshipFinal
Gaillimh v Port Láirge, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 3.30
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor ChampionshipFinal
Corcaigh v Gaillimh, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 1.15