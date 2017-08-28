All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – Colm Callinan

Next Sunday is D-Day for The Galway Senior And Minor Hurling Teams as they feature on All-Ireland Sunday

The Minor Final between Galway and Cork throws in at 1.15 followed by the Senior Final between Galway and Waterford at 3.30

This week we hear from both minor and senior camps starting with Galway Senior Goalkeeper Colm Callinan

He spoke to Sean Walsh

