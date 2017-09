Following Galway’s All-Ireland win,Galway Bay FM Sport got the reaction of the players and management and spoke to the experts.

Niall Canavan spoke to Conor Hayes, Liam Hodgins and Tommy Walsh.

Sean Walsh spoke to Galway manager Micheal Donoghue

Sean then spoke to Joseph Cooney

On Monday Morning, Sean Walsh spoke to the captain David Burke

Sean also spoke to Padraig Mannion

Sean got the reaction of Niall Burke

Finally, Sean spoke to Conor Cooney