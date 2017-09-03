All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Match Tracker

Pauric Mahoney again following another lung buster of a run…Teams are level again! Galway 0-15 Waterford 2-9

Conor Whelan is fouled and wins a free….Joe Canning with the free and he puts it over the bar….Galway 0-15 Waterford 2-8…40 minutes gone

Pauric Mahoney with a free to level the game….Teams are level again…..

Maurice Shanahan goes close and is saved by Colm Callanan…

The Second Half is underway……

A Tribute to the late Tony Keady is played at half time and gets a fantastic response…….

Referee blows for Half Time…..Galway lead by a point…Galway 0-14 Waterford 2-7.

Joe Canning to put Galway in front again and he makes no mistake….Galway 0-14 Waterford 2-7

Jamie Barron does not miss though and he levels the game again with thirty seconds of injury time left…..

Mahoney puts it wide!

Yellow Card John Hansberry…..Two minutes of injury time left…Mahoney is going to take the free….

Jamie Barron with the ball and he fires over the bar….Galway 0-13 Waterford 2-6 with thirty seconds left plus three minutes of injury time…

Joseph Cooney intercepts and fires over the bar….Galway lead by 0-13 to 2-5…

Five minutes left in the first half….Waterford’s Noel Connors receiving treatment but he will be ok.

Conor Whelan and he fires over the bar……Galway 0-12 Waterford 2-5.

Mahoney’s free is over the bar and the teams are level again….

Joe Canning with sideline ball…..What a point! Galway 0-11 Waterford 2-4 with six minutes remaining in the first half.

Intense stuff from both teams and no further score since Waterford’s second goal…..

“Brick” Walsh again but it’s wide…..

Ten minutes left in the first half and the teams are level…

Ball in and Darragh Fives clears….

24 minutes gone…Galway 0-10 Waterford 2-4….Joe Canning is thinking about a free from his own 45′

Shane Bennett then goes off injured…..Maurice Shanahan comes in with 22 minutes played…

GOAL WATERFORD….High ball in….Bennett got a touch…Goal…Teams are level….

David Burke scores his second point of the day…Galway 0-10 Waterford 1-4…Three point game…..

Micheal “Brick” Walsh with another point for Waterford…Galway 0-9 Waterford 1-4.

Pauric Mahoney with a point after a patient build up….Galway 0-9 Waterford 1-3….17 minutes gone in the first half….

Joe Canning hit’s Galway’s first wide in the 16th minute…Galway are playing well but Waterford are dangerous when they have the ball.

Austin Gleeson tries an effort but it goes wide…

Conor Cooney now with a point…Three in a row for Galway….Galway 0-9 Waterford 1-2 with 14 minutes gone in the first half…

Two points in a row for Galway Joe Canning and before that Cathal Mannion…..Wait…

Kevin Moran with a point…..A point between the teams….Galway 0-6 Waterford 1-2…10 minutes gone.

Free Waterford is good…Galway 0-6 Waterford 1-1..Mahoney Free

David Burke this time…Another Galway point…Galway 0-6 Waterford 1-0…8 minutes gone…

A round of Applause for the late Tony Keady is beautifully observed on the 6th minute

Galway need to respond and Conor Cooney puts it over the bar! Galway 0-5 Waterford 1-0…6 minutes gone…

Waterford have the ball…Kevin Moran….GOAL WATERFORD…..Game on…Galway 0-4 Waterford 1-0.

Johnny Glynn to Cathal Mannion…..Another point for Galway…Galway 0-4 to 0-0 in front with 4 minutes gone in the first half…

Joseph Cooney…Now he gets in on the act! Galway 0-3 to 0-0 in front barley two and a half minutes gone…

Johnny Coen takes the ball and puts it over the bar! Galway 0-2 to 0-0 in front inside two minutes.

22 seconds in and Joe Canning opens the scoring for Galway 0-1 to 0-0

Galway will defend the Hill 16 end….GAME ON!

Formalities are almost over…Nearly time for throw in.

Time for the teams to meet the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

David Burke wins the toss….Decided to let Kevin Moran (Waterford Captain) Choose.

The Teams For Today:

Galway: Colm Callanan; Adrian Tuohy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Joseph Cooney, Joe Canning, Jonathan Glynn; Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion.

Waterford: Stephen O’Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony; Jamie Barron, Kieran Bennett; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Jake Dillon; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives.

Referee today is Fergal Horgan from Tipperary. The Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickmans man is in charge of his first senior final today but this is his fifth season as an inter-county ref.

Kieran Bennett replaces Darragh Lyons in the Waterford starting Fifteen, No changes for Galway.

Good afternoon everybody and welcome to Galway Bay FM’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final matchtracker..