Galway face Tipperary on Saturday evening in the All-Ireland Senior Quarter Final in Semple Stadium.

For Galway, they go into this game as slight favourites but face a Tipperary side on home soil.

The Galway manager is Mark Dunne, he spoke to Darren Kelly

Darren also spoke to the Galway Senior Captain Heather Cooney

Throw in on Saturday evening is at 7pm and is LIVE on Galway Bay FM