All-Ireland Minor And Senior Hurling Semi-Finals Match Tracker

Galway Minor and Senior Hurling Teams are both through to the All-Ireland Hurling Final on the 3rd of August…..WOW!

Galway beat Tipperary by 0-22 to 1-18………….

Galway lead by a point …………………..IT’S OVER!!!! GALWAY ARE IN THE ALL-IRELAND SENIOR HURLING FINAL!!!!!!!!

Joe Canning…..JOE CANNING HAS SCORED THE POINT OF THE CHAMPIONSHIP GALWAY ARE IN FRONT…..

Time is up….

Joe Canning is going to take it……

One minute of injury time left….Galway win a free inside their own 45′

Brendan Maher to level the game and the teams are level again…Galway 0-21 Tipperary 1-18

Free Tipperary…Two minutes of injury time left…

Greg Lally comes in for Gearoid McInerney who has a blood injury

FOUR MINUTES INJURY TIME

Half a minute left…..

Shane Maloney comes in for Galway

TWO Minutes left

Conor Whelan goes for a point but it goes wide…..

Galway have a free…Joe Canning is going to take it…There are three minutes left and He get’s it…Galway 0-21 Tipperary 1-17

Four Minutes left…..

John O’Dwyer scores another cracking point for Tipperary…They are level again!

Seamus Callinan with a 65’…IT’S WIDE

Five Minutes left….Galway 0-20 Tipperary 1-16

David Burke…..OFF THE POST….Out to Joe Canning…POINT

John Hanbury clears his lines…..Six minutes left….

Ball is recycled by Tipperary…..John McGrath equalises for Tipperary…Galway 0-19 Tipperary 1-16

Free Galway…Padraig Mannion is fouled….

Nine minutes left…..

Galway with a goal chance…..WIDE

Galway with a one point lead and are having to defend…

NIL

David Burke with a chance…Umpire Calls for Hawkeye….

Eleven minutes left……..

Johnny Glynn tries one from half way – this one goes wide….

Noel McGrath with another point for Tipperary…Back to a one point game…..

Canning will take the 65’…………It’s over the bar…Galway 0-19 Tipperary 1-14

Joe Canning with a shot and it is deflected out for a 65′

John O’Dwyer for Tipperary….Point….Galway 0-18 Tipperary 1-14…We have fifteen minutes remaining…

Joe Canning from Half Way….YES! Galway 0-18 Tipperary 1-13

Johnny Glynn in for Galway….

Padraig Mannion with a free and IT’S BRILLIANT! Galway 0-17 Tipperary 1-13

Yellow Card for the Tipp Keeper and Canning fires over the free…Teams are Level again…

Conor Cooney is in on goal and is taken out by Darren Gleeson….Free Galway

Padraic Maher now with a chance, It goes over the bar and Tipperary lead again….1-13 to 0-15

Brendan Maher goes close for Tipperary…..IT’S WIDE!

This match is going down to the wire…..

Galway Free…Joe Canning with the free….IT’S WIDE

Galway having to defend but Tipperary equalise again through Brendan Maher…..Nine minutes gone in the second half….

Galway are back in the lead…..Great point from Conor Whelan….Galway 0-15 Tipperary 1-11

Referee sees a foul on Joseph Cooney and gives a free to Galway…Joe Canning with the free…Teams are level…..

Seamus Callinan wins a free and makes no mistake…..point Tipperary…Tipperary 1-11 Galway 0-13

Conor Cooney has a chance….He goes for goal…JUST WIDE!

Second Half is underway and Joseph Cooney scores straight from the throw in…..Teams are level….

Half Time in Croke Park…..Tipperary lead 1-10 to 0-12.

Barry Kelly Blows the Half Time Whistle

Free for Galway just before half time…Joe Canning with the point

Jason Forde with a great point for Tipperary and they are now two points up….Galway trail 1-10 to 0-11.

Seamus Callinan puts Tipperary ahead again….Tipperary 1-9 Galway 0-11…A minute of injury time played

Two minutes of injury time to be played…

Two minutes left in the Half….Joe Canning….It’s Over The Bar! Teams are level again.

Free from Brendan Maher and Tipperary go ahead by a point….Tipperary 1-8 Galway 0-10

Free Tipperary…Four minutes remaining in the half….Seamus Callinan puts it over the bar…Tipperary 1-7 Galway 0-10

Five minutes remaining in the first half….

Seamus Callinan with a free but it goes wide

Yellow Card for Joe Canning for a high challenge

Conor Whelan with a great point! Galway lead again 0-10 to 1-6…Eight Minutes remaining in the Half..

Dathai Burke Slips……Seamus Callinan is in on goal…..BRILLIANT SAVE BY COLM CALLINAN

Galway hit back…Johnny Coen with an important point and the teams are level…Tipperary 1-6 Galway 0-9

GOAL Tipperary….Adrian Touhy is dispossessed and John McGrath finds the net…Tipperary 1-6 Galway 0-8

Padraic Maher points for Tipperary and closes the gap to two points

That point makes it 400 points for Joe Canning in Championship Hurling

Joe Canning with the free and it goes over the bar….Galway 0-8 Tipperary 0-5…21 Minutes gone first half

Conor Whelan is fouled…Free Galway….

Johnny Coen goes close but it goes wide…Galway’s fourth wide

Brilliant move from Galway and Conor Whelan puts Galway two points up…Galway 0-7 Tipperary 0-5

Joe Canning with a free and Galway lead again 0-6 to 0-5….16 minutes gone in the first half

Seamus Callinan takes rebound and levels again…0-5 each

Cathal Mannion with his first point of the game…Galway lead 0-5 to 0-4

Conor Cooney takes possession and scores the equalising point for Galway…It 0-4 each after 14 minutes

Johnny Coen with a point for Galway and It’s now Tipperary 0-4 Galway 0-3

Conor Whelan hits back with one for Galway – Eight Minutes gone and Tipp lead 0-4 to 0-2

Bubbles O’Dwyer has a chance and he now makes 0-4 to 0-1 to Tipperary

Darren Gleeson catches the ball under the Crossbar and wins a free out

Noel McGrath puts Tipperary 0-3 to 0-1 ahead with five minutes gone

Seamus Kennedy puts Tipperary ahead again Tipperary 0-2 Galway 0-1

Free for Galway…Joe Canning hits the post but Conor Cooney hits the rebound over the bar…Galway 0-1 Tipperary 0-1

Free Tipperary as Maher is fouled….Seamus Callinan takes the free and puts it over the bar to give Tipperary the lead after three minutes…

Positional Changes around The Place…Tipp look like they are using a sweeper

First two chances go wide for Galway and Tipperary…

Ball is in and the game is on!

The teams are currently marching behind the Artane Band….

Almost Time for Throw in at Croke Park….

The Teams are out on the pitch…No Late Changes for either team.

All eyes now on the Senior Game at 4pm as Galway face Tipperary………

Darren Morrissey is Man of the Match

GALWAY ARE IN THE ALL-IRELAND MINOR HURLING FINAL

Final Score….Galway 1-12 Kilkenny 2-8

Time is up…Kilkenny have a chance to equalise…The Referee Blows the Final Whistle…GALWAY WIN!

Enda Fahy almost seals it but it goes wide……

Daniel Loftus wins a free out for Galway…..One Minute of injury time left….

Galway lead 1-12 to 2-8 with a minute and a half of injury time to be played….

Enda Fahy has a chance to win it….IT’S GOOD

Two Minutes of Injury Time to be played….

Free for Galway…Conor Walsh with the Free….Five Minutes of Injury Time to be played at the end of the Second Half

Darren Morrissey the Galway player hit late…

A minute and a half left in Croke Park…..Both teams look for a winner….Conor Heary is given a second yellow for Kilkenny and has been sent off!

Umpire gives a 65 when the ball clearly left a Kilkenny Hurley..Kilkenny send over the 65 but Galway respond with a brilliant point….Teams are level again….

Both teams have chances to take the lead but hit wides….Nine for Galway…Seven for Kilkenny

Six minutes left in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Semi-Final and the teams are level…..

Sean Bleahane again for Galway and the teams are level again…Galway 1-10 Kilkenny 2-7

Conor Elwood comes in for Galway…..

Kilkenny go a point up…Adrian Mullen with the score….Fourteen minutes left and Kilkenny lead by 2-7 to 1-9

Ball slips off the hurley of Conor Walsh and Kilkenny clear their lines…

Kilkenny are getting a little nervous….Galway have a free….

Sean Bleahane with an outstanding point! The teams are level….Kilkenny 2-6 Galway 1-9

Eight minutes gone in the Second Half and Galway are back in the game….Kilkenny 2-6 Galway 1-8

Jack Canning takes the penalty…GOAL GALWAY!

Darragh Walsh of Kilkenny picks up a yellow card…

Galway respond….PENALTY GALWAY!

GOAL Kilkenny….Eoin Cody with the goal…Kilkenny now lead 2-6 to 0-8.

Great ball finds Jack Canning and he fires over the bar! Just a point between the teams now…Kilkenny have a chance….

Shane Ryan also coming in for Galway..

Donal Mannion to come in for Galway…

Brilliant run from Sean Blehane and Galway have a free put over by Conor Walsh…Kilkenny 1-6 Galway 0-7

The Second Half is underway at Croke Park…

Kilkenny Free but it goes wide…Ref blows Half Time…Galway trail Kilkenny at the break 1-6 to 0-6.

Two minutes of injury time to be played….

Free for Galway…Conor Walsh takes….It drops short and Kilkenny win a free out…

Adrian Mullen with a free and Kilkenny now lead 1-6 to 0-6 with six minutes left in the half.

Ten minutes remaining in the First Half of the Minor Semi-Final and Kilkenny almost have a goal only for a brilliant save by the Galway keeper…

]Sean Bleahane with a good point. Galway close the gap..Kilkenny 1-5 Galway 0-6

Kilkenny make it 1-4 to 0-5 with another point…This time from O’Shea..and Brazill then makes it 1-5 to 0-5 for Kilkenny.

Conor Walsh with a fine free for Galway and with 16 minutes gone Galway close the gap to a single point…Kilkenny 1-3 Galway 0-5

Jack Canning hits back another one! Galway trail 1-2 to 0-4 but Kilkenny add another from Eoin Cody…Kilkenny 1-3 Galway 0-4.

James Brennan for Kilkenny and they extend their lead again…Kilkenny 1-2 Galway 0-3

Conor Molloy for Galway and it’s an excellent point…Eleven Minutes Gone…Kilkenny 1-1 Galway 0-3

Yellow Card for Ronan Glennon of Galway…Adrian Mullen takes a free and they extend their lead to 1-1 to 0-2.

Eights minutes gone and Galway have a point back from Canning…Kilkenny lead 1-0 to 0-2.

Galway Referee John Keane from Rahoon Newcastle who was the referee for the first ever All Ireland U17 Hurling final between Cork and Dublin.

His umpires are Shane Carr, Martin Kearns, Mike Mackey all Rahoon and Tom Lane Menlo Emmets.

Three minutes gone in the first half…Kilkenny still lead 1-0 to 0-1

Jim Ryan has a chance here…GOAL Kilkenny…Kilkenny 1-0 Galway 0-1.

Good start for Galway after twenty eight seconds with Jack Canning finding his range…Galway 0-1 Kilkenny 0-0.

Galway lining out as selected on the programme for the Minor Semi-Final…………

The Minor Semi-Final between Galway and Kilkenny Throws in at 2pm with the Senior Semi-Final between Galway and Tipperary throwing in at 4pm.

