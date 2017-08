All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final Preview

Galway face Cork on Sunday in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final at Croke Park

In the Semi-Final, Galway defeated Kilkenny by 1-12 to 2-8 in Croke Park while Cork were 0-23 to 2-13 winners over Dublin.

The team have been preparing ahead of Sunday and Niall Canavan caught up with Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey

Niall also spoke to Galway Captain Darren Morrissey

Galway’s Route To The Final

All-Ireland Minor Hurling Championship

Quarter-finals

Galway 2-19 Clare 1-12

Semi-Final

Galway 1-12 Kilkenny 2-8

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Corcaigh v Gaillimh, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 1.15

Referee: Sean Cleere (Cill Chainnigh)

Std By: Colum Cunning (Aontroim)

Linesman: James Clarke (An Cabhán)

Sideline Official: John O’Brien (Laois)

Umpires: Mick Nolan, Colman Loughnane, Seamie Cummins and Bryan Skehan (all O’Loughlin Gaels)