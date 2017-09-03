All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final Match Tracker

That’s All from the Minor Final….Senior Final is next!

GALWAY ARE THE ALL-IRELAND MINOR HURLING CHAMPIONS!!!! WHAT A WIN!

The ref looks at his watch….IT’S ALL OVER!!!!!!

Cork still have the ball but Donal Mannion clears…

Jack Canning takes the sideline ball but Cork clear….

Sean O’Leary for Cork…..It goes wide….

TWO MINUTES LEFT….

Enda Fahy has a chance…SIDE NETTING!

We have played one minute of the injury time….

FIVE Minutes of injury time to be played…

Line ball Cork but it goes wide…..Enda Fahy comes on for Galway….

Liam O’Shea has a goal chance…Brilliant block by Fahy! Cork are not finished though….

Free to Cork….A chance to make it a one point game…Connery takes it and it goes WIDE!

Three minutes left in the All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final…

Brian Turnbull with a point for Cork….Just two between the teams now…..Galway 2-17 Cork 2-15

HAWKEYE Moment…Robert Downey effort looks good and is good! Galway lead 2-17 to Cork’s 2-14…We have five minutes left!

Conor Molloy is fouled….Free Galway…Conor Molloy gets it! Galway 2-17 Cork 2-12

Barry Murphy with a point for Cork….Galway lead 2-16 to 2-12…Ten minutes left….

Conor Walsh and Jack Canning combine again….Another point for Galway…Canning has scored 2-2 now…Galway 2-16 Cork 2-11

Score is good! Point Galway….They now lead 2-15 to 2-11…Twelve minutes left

Sean Bleahane has a chance….HAWKEYE CALLED!

Brian Roache is given a yellow card for the foul on Walsh…

Conor Molloy with his 6th free…Good point…Galway 2-14 Cork 2-11…Fifteen minutes left!

Conor Walsh is fouled and it’s a free for Galway

Canning gets up and he is ok…

Play is held up as Jack Canning gets treatment…

Goal was disallowed for a square ball we are being told…

Liam O’Shea gets a point for Cork…Galway 2-13 Cork 2-11…42 minutes gone in the game…

Hold on…Lineman comes up to the referee…GOAL IS DISALLOWED!

High ball from Brian Roache……IT’S IN THE NET! GOAL CORK…

Conor Walsh…..Jack Canning….GOAL GALWAY! Galway now lead 2-13 to 2-10…Cracking ball from Walsh…Great finish from Canning!

Jack Canning for Galway…..Point! Cork 2-10 Galway 1-13….38 minutes gone…

Turnbull hits back for Cork….Cork 2-10 Galway 1-12

Donal Mannion goes through the Cork backs and feeds Bleahane who puts the ball over the bar….Teams are level…Cork 2-9 Galway 1-12….37 minutes gone

Conor Molloy with another free for Galway and there is one point between the teams….Cork 2-9 Galway 1-11

Turnbull with the point for Cork and they go two points in front again….Cork 2-9 Galway 1-10 with 35 minutes played.

Cork point puts Cork in front again….Cork 2-8 Galway 1-10

One minute into the second half…Donal Mannion to Jack Canning….GOAL GALWAY! Teams are level….Cork 2-7 Galway 1-10

Nothing in injury time and the ref blows for half time….Cork 2-7 Galway 0-10 at the break.

There will be two minutes of injury time at the end of the first half…

Conor Molloy with a free from 65′ out and it goes over the bar! Cork 2-7 Galway 0-10 with 29 minutes gone.

Bleahane has a goal chance…..Goes over the bar….Cork 2-7 Galway 0-9.

Liam O’Shea for Cork….Good point…..Cork 2-7 Galway 0-8

Sean Bleahane with another fine point…Galway trail 2-6 to 0-8 with 25 minutes gone

Cork have a free and Turnbull puts it over the bar….Cork 2-6 Galway 0-7

Sean Bleahane with a fine point…Galway trail 2-5 to 0-7

Conor Molloy with his third point from a free…21 Minutes played. Galway trail by five points. Cork 2-5 Galway 0-6

Turnbull now for Cork and the gap is 6 points again…Cork 2-5 Galway 0-5

Daire Connery with another Cork Point….Cork 2-4 Galway 0-5

Conor Molloy goes for a point and nails it…Galway behind but closing the gap…2-3 to 0-5 after 18 minutes.

Daniel Loftus fires one back for Galway but they trail by five points…Cork 2-3 Galway 0-4 after 16 minutes.

Evan Sheehan has the ball…. he shoots…GOAL CORK…..They now lead by 2-3 to 0-3

Craig Hanifin adds another point for Cork while Ben Moran adds one for Galway…Cork 1-3 Galway 0-3 after 2 minutes…

Liam O’Shea for Cork and he drives it over the bar…Cork 1-2 Galway 0-2 – 10 minutes gone

Galway coming more into the game following that goal conceded after 7 seconds….

Galway Free…Conor Molloy takes it…Over the bar and Galway have come back into the game…Cork 1-1 Galway 0-2 after 7 minutes.

Donal Mannion gets on the ball for Galway…Good point…Cork 1-1 Galway 0-1 after three minutes.

Cork have settled the better in the opening three minutes…..Free from Turnbull goes over the bar…Cork 1-1 Galway 0-0

Darrach Fahy is the Galway keeper, had no chance with the Cork goal….

Brian Turnbull has the ball for Cork….GOAL CORK after 7 seconds!

Game on….

Cork are lining out as selected

Conor Molloy comes into the Minor Team ahead of throw in

The Minor Final throws in at 1.15

Good Morning Everyone! Welcome to our All-Ireland Minor Final Match Tracker….