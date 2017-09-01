All-Ireland Hurling Final Preview – The Captains

Next Sunday is D-Day for The Galway Senior And Minor Hurling Teams as they feature on All-Ireland Sunday.

The Minor Final between Galway and Cork throws in at 1.15 followed by the Senior Final between Galway and Waterford at 3.30

Today, we hear from both captains.

First is Galway Captain David Burke, he spoke to Niall Canavan

The Waterford Captain is Kevin Moran, he spoke to Coilin Duffy

All-Ireland Hurling Final Sunday….



GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior ChampionshipFinal

Gaillimh v Port Láirge, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 3.30

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor ChampionshipFinal

Corcaigh v Gaillimh, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 1.15