The Number One Show

All-Ireland Hurling Final Preview – The Captains

By Sport GBFM
September 1, 2017

Time posted: 7:00 am

Next Sunday is D-Day for The Galway Senior And Minor Hurling Teams as they feature on All-Ireland Sunday.

The Minor Final between Galway and Cork throws in at 1.15 followed by the Senior Final between Galway and Waterford at 3.30

Today, we hear from both captains.

 

First is Galway Captain David Burke, he spoke to Niall Canavan

 

The Waterford Captain is Kevin Moran, he spoke to Coilin Duffy

 

All-Ireland Hurling Final Sunday….

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior ChampionshipFinal

Gaillimh v Port Láirge, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 3.30

 

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor ChampionshipFinal

Corcaigh v Gaillimh, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 1.15

