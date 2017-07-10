15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

All-Ireland Football Qualifiers Fixtures Confirmed

By Sport GBFM
July 10, 2017

Time posted: 7:09 pm

Galway’s All-Ireland Football Championship 4A qualifier with Donegal has been fixed for Markievicz Park in Sligo on Saturday the 22nd of July with the game throwing in at 7pm. The second qualifier between Mayo and Cork will be played in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick throwing in at 5pm.

GAA Football Senior Championship Round 4A

Saturday July 22

Cork v Mayo, Gaelic Grounds, 5pm

(E.T if necessary)

 

Donegal v Galway, Markievicz Park, 7pm

(E.T if necessary)

 

 

GAA Football Senior Championship Round 3B

Saturday July 15

Tipperary v Armagh, Semple Stadium, 5pm

(E.T if necessary)

Carlow v Monaghan, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm

(E.T if necessary)

Galway Minor Footballers Win Connacht Final

