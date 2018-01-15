All-Ireland Camogie Club Semi-Final Details Released

The details of the All-Ireland Intermediate and Senior Camogie Club Semi-Finals have been released.

Sarsfields All-Ireland Senior Club Semi-Final with Burgess/Duharra from Tipperary will be played in Banagher throwing in at 2pm on Sunday the 28th of January with Athenry’s Intermediate Club Semi-Final the same day as they will take on Lismore from Waterford in McDonagh Park in Nenagh at the same time.

The details in full are…..

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Finals

SARSFIELDS vs Burgess/Duharra (2pm Banagher)

Thomastown vs Slaughtneil (2pm Inniskeen Grattans GAA)

All-Ireland Intermediate Semi-Finals

ATHENRY vs Lismore (2pm MacDonagh Park, Nenagh)

Johnstownbridge vs Eglish (2pm Donaghmore, Ashbourne)