All-Ireland Camogie Club Semi-Final Details Released

The details of the All-Ireland Intermediate and Senior Camogie Club Semi-Finals have been released.
Sarsfields All-Ireland Senior Club Semi-Final with Burgess/Duharra from Tipperary will be played in Banagher throwing in at 2pm on Sunday the 28th of January with Athenry’s Intermediate Club Semi-Final the same day as they will take on Lismore from Waterford in McDonagh Park in Nenagh at the same time.
The details in full are…..
All-Ireland Senior Camogie Semi-Finals
SARSFIELDS vs Burgess/Duharra (2pm Banagher)
Thomastown vs Slaughtneil (2pm Inniskeen Grattans GAA)
All-Ireland Intermediate Semi-Finals
ATHENRY vs Lismore (2pm MacDonagh Park, Nenagh)
Johnstownbridge vs Eglish (2pm Donaghmore, Ashbourne)