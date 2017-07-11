Ireland Under 20 Men’s basketball team to contest FIBA U20 Men’s European Championship Division B this week

The Ireland Under 20 Men’s basketball team will depart from Dublin Airport to Oradea, Romania on Thursday of this week in advance of the FIBA U20 Men’s European Championship Division B which tip off on Friday, July 14th.

The Under 20 teams have been divided into four groups, with Ireland playing in Group D alongside Moldova, Portugal, Kosovo, Croatia and Hungary.

The first three days of the Championships will see them play Moldova, Portugal and Kosovo on Friday, July 14th, Saturday, July 15th and Sunday, July 16th respectively before earning a well-deserved rest day ahead of their remaining games.

Looking forward to the championships, Under 20 Men’s Head Coach, Dave Baker stated: “Preparation has been jammed with exams and players finishing club and college schedules and seasons, but we have been coming together well in the past few weeks with the guys putting in serious work along the way. We’re under no illusions about how difficult the task ahead will be, but we intend on giving it everything we have and doing Ireland proud.”

Ireland U20 Men’s fixtures – FIBA U20 European Championship Division B

Friday, July 14th

Moldova v Ireland, 11.30am

Saturday, July 15th

Ireland v Portugal, 14.15

Sunday, July 16th

Kosovo v Ireland, 18.45

Tuesday, July 18th

Ireland v Croatia, 18.45

Wednesday, July 19th

Hungary v Ireland, 14.15

Friday July 21st – Sunday, July 23rd

Classification games

The Ireland Under 20 Men’s squad 2017:

Aidan Dunne (Commercial.ie Éanna)

Conor Ryan (Blue Demons)

Daniel Heaney (St Vincent’s)

Dylan Corkery (Ballincollig BC)

Eoin Rockall (Maree BC)

Marcus Black Philips (KUBS)

Matt Treacy (Tolka Rovers)

Owen Connolly (Fr Mathews)

Robert Sullivan (St Vincent’s)

Ryan Leonard (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors)

Sean Gilmore (Colby College)

Tariq Guebaili (St Vincent’s)

Ireland Under 20 Men’s Team Management:

Head Coach: Dave Baker

Asst. Coach: Jimmy Ward

Team Manager: Niamh Hamrock

Strength & Conditioning: Robert Kearney