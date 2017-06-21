15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Investigation into attack on Inland Fisheries vehicle in South Connemara

By GBFM News
June 21, 2017

Time posted: 4:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are investigating damage caused to a vehicle owned by the Inland Fishery Services at Trá Bháin pier in South Connemara.

The tyres on the Fishery Services van were slashed while officers were conducting a search in the area.

Gardaí at District headquarters in Salthill have confirmed that they are investigating this incident of malicious damage to an Inland Fisheries services vehicle which occurred on Sunday night in Trá Bháin, near Lettermore in Connemara.

Two fishery officers are said to have been observing what was described by sources in the services as an “illegal operation” at the time.  This involved suspicions about the illegal use of nets.

Their vehicle was parked on the nearby pier and when they returned all four tires were slashed the leaving it immobilised.

It is understood that there were no confrontations or threats to the fishery officers who radioed for transportation from the scene. Gardaí say the investigation is ongoing.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway seal pup recovering in Wexford

