International experts to attend city conference on climate change

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A range of international experts will be in the city tomorrow to attend a major conference on climate change.

‘Climate Change and Health: The Challenges and the Opportunites’ will bring together experts from organisations including the Lancet Countdown, UNICEF, the HSE and the EPA as well as academics, NGOs, students and members of the public.

Their focus will be on overcoming the dangers posed to public health by climate change in Ireland and in the developing world.

Topics to be discussed include rising food insecurity, displacement of populations, extreme weather events and human response to shifts in climate patterns.

The cross-sector conference will get underway at the Institute for Lifecourse and Society at NUI Galway from tomorrow morning.

Steve Macdonald of Globalhealth.ie says one focus of the conference will be on what we can do as individuals to tackle climate change.