15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

International experts to advise on future of Tuam mother and baby home site

By GBFM News
May 16, 2017

Time posted: 5:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A cross-departmental group is to focus on sourcing international technical experts with a view to providing advice on the future of the site of the mother and baby home in Tuam.

The Children’s Minister brought a memo to cabinet this morning.

Minister Katherine Zappone advised that an inter-departmental group is to look at formulating proposals, options and best international practice in the event of a decision for a full excavation of the site.

Local historian and genealogist Catherine Corless says Minister Zappone informed Government that decisions need to be taken quickly on the future of the site at Tuam.

+++

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connemara to host major national hill sheep forum
May 16, 2017
Connemara to host major national hill sheep forum
May 16, 2017
No government response to calls to reverse downgrade of Galway Port
May 16, 2017
Tourism boost as world cruise liner prepares to dock in Galway on Friday

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 16, 2017
County Intermediate Football Championship Round Up
May 16, 2017
Call to Run, Jog or Walk for the 8th annual 10km “Run for Ollie”
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK