International experts to advise on future of Tuam mother and baby home site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A cross-departmental group is to focus on sourcing international technical experts with a view to providing advice on the future of the site of the mother and baby home in Tuam.

The Children’s Minister brought a memo to cabinet this morning.

Minister Katherine Zappone advised that an inter-departmental group is to look at formulating proposals, options and best international practice in the event of a decision for a full excavation of the site.

Local historian and genealogist Catherine Corless says Minister Zappone informed Government that decisions need to be taken quickly on the future of the site at Tuam.

