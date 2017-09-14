International conference on learning to be held at NUIG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 350 delegates from around the world will descend on the city today for a major conference on service learning and community engagement.

The Community Knowledge Initiative at NUIG is hosted the event, the first time its been held outside North America.

For three days, delegates from places such as the U.S, South Africa and Australia will discuss the role of higher education in society through community engagement and service learning.

This type of learning involves a teaching approach that connects student learning to the needs of the community.

A keynote panel will address the impact of community engagement on students, communities and universities.

One of the speakers at the conference will be Professor Imanol Ordorika from the University of Mexico.

The conference gets underway this morning and will run until Saturday at the NUIG campus in Newcastle.