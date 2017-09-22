Internal investigation underway after major gas network safety issue in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An internal investigation is underway as crews work to resolve a major safety issue on the natural gas network serving Galway and Mayo.

Shell E&P Ireland says all operations at the Bellanaboy Bridge Gas Terminal – where the issue arose yesterday – continue to operate safely.

For safety reasons a smell is added to domestic natural gas – as the untreated supply is odourless.

The problem arose yesterday when the operator confirmed that a quantity of odourless gas had entered the network.

It’s likely to be Sunday at the earliest before natural gas customers across Galway can switch their supply back on.

It’s affecting natural gas customers in the city, Tuam, Headford, Ballinrobe, Claremorris, Castlebar, Westport, Crossmolina and Ballina.