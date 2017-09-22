15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Internal investigation underway after major gas network safety issue in Galway

By GBFM News
September 22, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An internal investigation is underway as crews work to resolve a major safety issue on the natural gas network serving Galway and Mayo.

Shell E&P Ireland says all operations at the Bellanaboy Bridge Gas Terminal – where the issue arose yesterday – continue to operate safely.

For safety reasons a smell is added to domestic natural gas – as the untreated supply is odourless.

The problem arose yesterday when the operator confirmed that a quantity of odourless gas had entered the network.

It’s likely to be Sunday at the earliest before natural gas customers across Galway can switch their supply back on.

It’s affecting natural gas customers in the city, Tuam, Headford, Ballinrobe, Claremorris, Castlebar, Westport, Crossmolina and Ballina.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gas Networks Ireland advise customers to turn off their gas supply at the valve
September 22, 2017
Galway gas customers may be without supply until at least Sunday
September 22, 2017
Minister Ring calls for investigation into how odourless gas entered the Galway and Mayo network
September 22, 2017
Call for urgent cleaning of the iconic Salmon Weir Bridge

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 22, 2017
Schools Triathlon Programme Launched – Sport Linked To Improved Exam Results
September 22, 2017
AIG CUPS & SHIELDS RESULTS
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK