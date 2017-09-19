Intermediate Camogie Semi-Finals Confirmed For Next Weekend

The County Camogie Board have announced details of the County Intermediate Semi-Finals. The first of the Duanes Daybreak and Hardware Intermediate Semi-Finals will be played in Ballinasloe on Saturday next with Kiltulla/Killimordaly taking on Mountbellew/Moylough in Duggan Park Ballinasloe at 6pm. The Second Semi-Final between Athenry and Carnmore will be played at the Same venue on Sunday throwing in at 6pm.

Killimor will also play host to the Pier Head Junior A and Junior B Special Finals on Sunday. At 2.30, the B Special 12 a side final features Ballinasloe and Portumna and that will be followed by the County Junior A Final between St Colemans and Shamrocks with that game throwing in at 4pm.

