Intermediate Camogie Semi-Finals Confirmed For Next Weekend

By Sport GBFM
September 19, 2017

Time posted: 11:11 am

The County Camogie Board have announced details of the County Intermediate Semi-Finals. The first of the Duanes Daybreak and Hardware Intermediate Semi-Finals will be played in Ballinasloe on Saturday next with Kiltulla/Killimordaly taking on Mountbellew/Moylough in Duggan Park Ballinasloe at 6pm. The Second Semi-Final between Athenry and Carnmore will be played at the Same venue on Sunday throwing in at 6pm.

Killimor will also play host to the Pier Head Junior A and Junior B Special Finals on Sunday. At 2.30, the B Special 12 a side final features Ballinasloe and Portumna and that will be followed by the County Junior A Final between St Colemans and Shamrocks with that game throwing in at 4pm.

Saturday September 23rd  

At Duggan Park, Ballinasloe @ 6pm 

Duanes Foodstore & Hardware Intermediate Semi final 

Kiltulla/Killimordaly v Mountbellew/Moylough

 

Sunday 24th September 

At Killimor @ 2.30pm

Pier Head Restaurant Junior B Special 12 a side Final 

Ballinasloe v Portumna

 

At Killimor @ 4.00pm

Gullanes Hotel Junior A Championship Final 

St Colmans v Shamrocks

 

At Duggan Park, Ballinasloe @ 6pm 

Duanes Foodstore & Hardware Intermediate Semi final 

Athenry v Carnmore

Optional Headline