Inspection report to determine if Galway Wind Park complies with planning permission

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report on the planning compliance of the controversial Galway Wind Park near Roscahill will be completed shortly.

The planning enforcement department of Galway County Council is reviewing the development following a ‘series of complaints’ from local residents in the Doon East area.

Residents have raised a number of concerns over issues including noise levels, dust levels, traffic speeds, delivery hours of components, and the condition of roads.

The County Council says planners have been investigating the complaints, and have completed a site inspection and an extensive search through all the relevant planning permissions and documentation relating to the development.

Planners say they hope to have a determination made by mid-January as to whether there have been any breaches of the conditions in the planning permissions.

Galway Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh has been working with concerned locals, and says they’ll continue engaging with the County Council on the matter.