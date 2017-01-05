15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

news-windfarm-turbine-energy

Inspection report to determine if Galway Wind Park complies with planning permission

By GBFM News
January 5, 2017

Time posted: 9:01 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A report on the planning compliance of the controversial Galway Wind Park near Roscahill will be completed shortly.

The planning enforcement department of Galway County Council is reviewing the development following a ‘series of complaints’ from local residents in the Doon East area.

Residents have raised a number of concerns over issues including noise levels, dust levels, traffic speeds, delivery hours of components, and the condition of roads.

The County Council says planners have been investigating the complaints, and have completed a site inspection and an extensive search through all the relevant planning permissions and documentation relating to the development.

Planners say they hope to have a determination made by mid-January as to whether there have been any breaches of the conditions in the planning permissions.

Galway Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh has been working with concerned locals, and says they’ll continue engaging with the County Council on the matter.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Thursday 5th Jan, 2017
gbfm-news-garda
January 5, 2017
Man hospitalised following city river rescue
michael-moegie-maher-councillor-news-loughrea
January 4, 2017
Call for Loughrea to be included on new Wild Atlantic Way loop
trevor-news-clochartaigh
January 4, 2017
Senator says housing bill does little for Galway tenants

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
corinthians-rfc-copy
January 4, 2017
Corinthians RFC Bid to win the Connacht Senior Cup on Friday
group-running
January 4, 2017
January – The Perfect Opportunity To Exercise
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK