NEWS BREAK

INMO says 100 new beds and 200 more nurses needed at UHG

By GBFM News
January 4, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says 100 new beds and 200 more nurses are needed at University Hospital Galway to solve the current crisis.

It follows a record high in trolley figures across the country yesterday.

Last year, over 93,000 patients spent time on a trolley.

Liam Doran, general secretary of the INMO, says patient care at UHG is being continually compromised by overcrowding.

Today there are 33 patients on trolleys at UHG and 9 at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe –  a significant reduction on yesterday’s respective figures of 40 and 19.

The INMO’s Liam Doran says nurses and hospital management can only work with the resources that they’re given, and it’s up to those in power to fix the problem.

He says nurses are at the end of their tether, and patients are suffering.

