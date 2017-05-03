INMO official fears Galway overcrowding crisis will not be resolved for at least five years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the overcrowding crisis at UHG is unlikely to be resolved for at least five years.

Liam Doran says that although politically the penny is beginning to drop, the hospital and many others nationwide is grossly short of acute beds.

His comments come as management at UHG have been forced to implement Full Capacity Protocol today due to a high number of attendances.

34 people were recorded as waiting on trolleys at the hospital this morning.

Funding for a new emergency department at UHG is to be included in the HSE mid term review due to be published in June or July this year.

Liam Doran says the health service has suffered 20 years of neglect and Galway’s overcrowding will not be resolved for some time.