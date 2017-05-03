15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

news-emergency-uhg

INMO official fears Galway overcrowding crisis will not be resolved for at least five years

By GBFM News
May 3, 2017

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says the overcrowding crisis at UHG is unlikely to be resolved for at least five years.

Liam Doran says that although politically the penny is beginning to drop, the hospital and many others nationwide is grossly short of acute beds.

His comments come as management at UHG have been forced to implement Full Capacity Protocol today due to a high number of attendances.

34 people were recorded as waiting on trolleys at the hospital this morning.

Funding for a new emergency department at UHG is to be included in the HSE mid term review due to be published in June or July this year.

Liam Doran says the health service has suffered 20 years of neglect and Galway’s overcrowding will not be resolved for some time.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Parents’ delegation to travel to Leinster House over future of Coláiste an Chreagáin
Horse Sport Ireland announce new sponsors of the Irish Show Jumping team as Rodrigo Pessoa names squad for La Baule Nations Cup
NUI Galway students have been awarded the Global Citizen Award Pictured: (l-r) Lorraine Tansey, Volunteer Coordinator NUI Galway, student Cormac Pope, Anton Kieffer, EIL Programme Manager, NUI Galway student Aisling Miller and Trish Bourke Mature Students Officer at NUI Galway
May 3, 2017
NUIG students awarded Global Citizen award
gbfm-news-gmit
May 3, 2017
GMIT refuses to comment on transfer of staff from Mayo to Galway
anger angling fishing fisher fisherman fishermen news fish
May 3, 2017
Connemara firm signs major contract to supply farmed salmon to Dubai

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
James Kennedy, interm CEO, HSI, left, with Irish Show Jumper Michael Duffy, centre, and Rodrigo Pessoa, Irish Show Jumping Team Manager in attendance at the Team Ireland Equestrian Senior Show Jumping Media Day at the National Horse Sport Arena in Blanchardstown, Dublin. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
May 3, 2017
Horse Sport Ireland announce new sponsors of the Irish Show Jumping team as Rodrigo Pessoa names squad for La Baule Nations Cup
SPAR 5's
May 3, 2017
Six Galway Schools Involved In Connacht Spar 5’s Finals Tomorrow In Castlebar
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK