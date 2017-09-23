Inland Fisheries weighs in on pike and trout management row

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland is weighing in on an ongoing row over the management of pike and trout in western waterways.

In a statement, the fisheries body says it’s currently reviewing its trout and pike policies, with an initial focus on pike management in designated wild brown trout fisheries.

The body says it’s regrettable that stakeholder groups on both sides of the argument are campaigning and taking unilateral action.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, IFI says the Trout Angling Federation, the National Anglers Representative Association, the Federation of Pike Angling Clubs and the Irish Pike Society are already part of the review process.

IFI says consensus on the management of both pike and trout will only be achieved if representatives from both groups participate in a constructive and respectful way in the review process – away from mainstream and social media.

The statement follows claims by the Connacht Angling Council that stocks of wild brown trout in Lough Corrib are facing extinction due to increasing numbers of predator pike.

The Irish Pike Society has vehemently opposed the claims on social media, but has yet to respond to requests from Galway Bay fm news for an official statement on the matter.

Inland Fisheries Ireland CEO Ciaran Byrne says no policy recommendations will be made until the review is completed.