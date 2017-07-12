Inland Fisheries launches conservation campaign in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched a new campaign in the city to highlight angling and the importance of conservation.

The hashtag #CPRsavesfish has been placed on a couple of high profile bridges in the city to engage the public in the persuit of conservation focused angling.

Wolfe Tone Bridge and the Salmon Weir bridge were chosen for the placement of the #CPR stencil. along with other locations across the country.

CPR stands for Catch, Photo, Release, and refers to a method of angling where a fish is caught and returned unharmed back to the water.