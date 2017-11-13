Inland Fisheries Ireland to re-open Galway Weir

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland, IFI, is to re-open Galway Weir in the city.

The decision follows a meeting between Minister Sean Kyne, who is the minister with responsibility for inland fisheries, and the board and senior management of IFI in Dublin.

Minister Kyne says the decision addresses concerns over the future of Galway Weir which will continue to play an important role for leisure activities and tourism in Galway.

The Galway West Fine Gael TD says the Board has assured him that the opening hours for the Weir will not change.

He adds that new prices will apply for the 2018 season and are in keeping with prices being charged elsewhere, such as on the River Moy.

Minister Kyne says it’s important that such facilities are as cost effective as possible and he believes the Board has worked to strike a balance between prices and accessibility.