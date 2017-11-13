15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

Inland Fisheries Ireland to re-open Galway Weir

By GBFM News
November 13, 2017

Time posted: 6:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland, IFI, is to re-open Galway Weir in the city.

The decision follows a meeting between Minister Sean Kyne, who is the minister with responsibility for inland fisheries, and the board and senior management of IFI in Dublin.

Minister Kyne says the decision addresses concerns over the future of Galway Weir which will continue to play an important role for leisure activities and tourism in Galway.

The Galway West Fine Gael TD says the Board has assured him that the opening hours for the Weir will not change.

He adds that new prices will apply for the 2018 season and are in keeping with prices being charged elsewhere, such as on the River Moy.

Minister Kyne says it’s important that such facilities are as cost effective as possible and he believes the Board has worked to strike a balance between prices and accessibility.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
10 year prison sentence for Galway man who raped his daughter
November 13, 2017
10 year prison sentence for Galway man who raped his daughter
November 13, 2017
City road closure to facilitate installation of Christmas lights
November 13, 2017
No injuries reported in major crash on M6 motorway near Ballinasloe

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 13, 2017
Minister Griffin Announces €80.3k Boost for Sport and Physical Activity Initiatives in Galway
November 13, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK