Inland Fisheries Ireland to carry out survey at Owenriff river

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland is to carry out a survey of the Owenriff river in Oughterard later this month.

Concerns have been raised that the introduction of pike in lakes upstream of Lough Corrib has posed a major threat to the pearl mussel in the Owenriff waterway.

Three lakes have already been scheduled for survey by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

This is to be followed by a survey of the Owenriff river in the middle of this month depending on weather and water conditions.

This examination aims to provide a picture of the fish population structure within the waterways.