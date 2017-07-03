15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Inland Fisheries Ireland to carry out survey at Owenriff river

July 3, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland is to carry out a survey of the Owenriff river in Oughterard later this month.

Concerns have been raised that the introduction of pike in lakes upstream of Lough Corrib has posed a major threat to the pearl mussel in the Owenriff waterway.

Three lakes have already been scheduled for survey by Inland Fisheries Ireland.

This is to be followed by a survey of the Owenriff river in the middle of this month depending on weather and water conditions.

This examination aims to provide a picture of the fish population structure within the waterways.

