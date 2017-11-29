15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Inland Fisheries introducing stock management plan at Owenriff River

By GBFM News
November 29, 2017

Time posted: 5:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inland Fisheries Ireland is introducing a stock management plan for the Owenriff river to remove pike from the waterway.

Minister with responsibility for Inland Fisheries and Galway West TD Seán Kyne has welcomed the plan which will be implemented next February.

A survey of fish stocks in the Owenriff was carried out last summer after concerns were raised about the impact of introducing pike in lakes upstream of Lough Corrib.

The Fine Gael TD has asked for the results of the survey of 17 river sites and two lakes to be relaeased by the end of January.

Minister Kyne says the management plan will allow trout and salmon stocks in the Owenriff to recover.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
November 29, 2017
November 29, 2017
