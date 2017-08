Galway Bay fm newsroom – The unique beauty of Inishbofin is showcased in the new Guinness TV advert.

The ad features a series of Bofin landmarks including the community centre, the GAA pitch and Murray’s Bar.

Islander Simon Murray is one of three GAA volunteers from three parts of Ireland who feature in the production.

Simon is one of the founding members of the All-Islands Gaelic Football Tournament which takes place every September.