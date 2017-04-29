15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

inisbofin

Inishbofin to launch maiden voyage of first community currach

By GBFM News
April 29, 2017

Time posted: 1:46 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first of four new Inishbofin Community Currachs will set sail on its maiden voyage from the island tomorrow (30/4).

The boat was constructed by young people living on Inisbofin who learned how to build a traditional island currach under the guidance of local craftsmen.

It’s one of four planned for the island as part of a project being funded through the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund for voluntary and non-profit groups across Ireland.

Tomorrow’s launch marks the end of the 2017 Inishbofin Arts Festival, which aims to showcase the best of island-based craftspeople and performers.

The hand-crafted vessel will be launched on its maiden voyage at the Old Pier on Inishbofin tomorrow at 1pm.

Project organiser Siobhan Ryan says the young people involved showed great interest in the project – and she hopes they’ll help to keep a dying tradition alive.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Irish Water may return Loughrea land for recreational use
gbfm-news-loughrea
April 29, 2017
Irish Water may return Loughrea land for recreational use
media_313698_tm_parkmore_traffic_11
April 28, 2017
Council to consult with Parkmore businesses to discuss Park and Ride options
speed-1249610_960_720
April 28, 2017
Approval for retail development in Deerpark Oranmore

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
21 August 2016; Robert Finnerty of Galway shoots past Aaron McCrea of Donegal to score a goal in the 5th minute during the Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final game between Donegal and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
April 28, 2017
Galway Minor Team V Mayo Announced
EINDE ONE
April 26, 2017
Galway’s Coláiste Éinde crowned SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Under 14 A Girls Cup champions
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK