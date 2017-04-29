Inishbofin to launch maiden voyage of first community currach

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The first of four new Inishbofin Community Currachs will set sail on its maiden voyage from the island tomorrow (30/4).

The boat was constructed by young people living on Inisbofin who learned how to build a traditional island currach under the guidance of local craftsmen.

It’s one of four planned for the island as part of a project being funded through the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund for voluntary and non-profit groups across Ireland.

Tomorrow’s launch marks the end of the 2017 Inishbofin Arts Festival, which aims to showcase the best of island-based craftspeople and performers.

The hand-crafted vessel will be launched on its maiden voyage at the Old Pier on Inishbofin tomorrow at 1pm.

Project organiser Siobhan Ryan says the young people involved showed great interest in the project – and she hopes they’ll help to keep a dying tradition alive.