15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

inisbofin

Inishbofin gears up to host AGM of island umbrella group Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann

By GBFM News
April 26, 2017

Time posted: 5:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inishbofin will tomorrow host the AGM of island umbrella group Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann. (27/4)

The island representative group will discuss issues and challenges facing island communities nationwide.

These include the importance of adequate air transport infrastructure for the Aran Islands and Inishbofin.

The meeting will be following by a seminar examing the role of tourism in island communities nationwide.

Representatives from a number of government agencies as well as experts from the tourism industry will be on hand to speak with islanders.

The AGM will take place at Inishbofin Community Centre at 9.30am tomorrow and will be addressed by Minister of State and Galway West TD Sean Kyne.

Simon Murray is Chairperson of Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann – he says many island areas face similar challenges.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway’s Coláiste Éinde crowned SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Under 14 A Girls Cup champions
Friday – Live from Paintrite, Terryland Retail Park, Headford Road
Eamon O'Cuiv - Fianna Fáil
April 26, 2017
TII urged to provide funds for upgrade of Tuam-Kilmaine road
lotto-news
April 26, 2017
30 thousand euro scratchcard windfall for Galway dad and daughter
The Fountain, Eyre Square, Galway
April 26, 2017
City to host two major community sector events

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
EINDE ONE
April 26, 2017
Galway’s Coláiste Éinde crowned SUBWAY All Ireland Schools Under 14 A Girls Cup champions
Galway-GAA
April 26, 2017
Galway Hurling Fixtures For Next Two Weeks including Championship Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK