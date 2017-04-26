Inishbofin gears up to host AGM of island umbrella group Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Inishbofin will tomorrow host the AGM of island umbrella group Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann. (27/4)

The island representative group will discuss issues and challenges facing island communities nationwide.

These include the importance of adequate air transport infrastructure for the Aran Islands and Inishbofin.

The meeting will be following by a seminar examing the role of tourism in island communities nationwide.

Representatives from a number of government agencies as well as experts from the tourism industry will be on hand to speak with islanders.

The AGM will take place at Inishbofin Community Centre at 9.30am tomorrow and will be addressed by Minister of State and Galway West TD Sean Kyne.

Simon Murray is Chairperson of Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann – he says many island areas face similar challenges.